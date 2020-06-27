Pamela, who is noted for her heavy chest, has released a video from her closet.

She was captured in her bedroom showing off her dance moves as she joins the #showdemchallenge.

She has put her heavy chest on display as she shook them while dancing.

Pamela Watara

She captioned the video "The #showdemchallenge is on. Nobody can beat me in this challenge. I dare anybody.

Hey guys this from a Nigerian brother "Phillipo" titled this #PRAY go download and follow him @iamphillipo".

The busty actress has taken social media users and her followers to react with hilarious and interesting comments.

