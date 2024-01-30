Even if Christ himself leads this country, our economy won't improve - Captain Smart

He argued that Ghana's leaders have betrayed the trust of the people by focusing more on their political affiliations than on the development of the nation.

Captain Smart emphasized that the economic situation in Ghana will not improve unless politicians change their mindset and prioritize the national interest over their partisan agendas. He went as far as saying that even if Christ Jesus were to lead the country, the economy would not improve unless politicians shifted their focus.

"Our economy can never get better. Bring Christ Jesus himself, let him resurrect tomorrow and come and leave this country, the economy will not get better anywhere. Until the politician begins to think that we are building a nation and not a political party," he asserted.

As the morning show host of Onua TV, Captain Smart called for politicians to be held accountable, criticizing them for continuously fooling the people and misusing the country's resources.