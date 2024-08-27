Captain Smart reveals secret information Paul Adom Otchere shared about Nana Addo

"Chief, where did you learn journalism? How can you talk like that? Let us demonstrate that journalism is an intellectual discourse, not a competition of insults," Paul commented.

The dispute escalated following Vice President Dr. Bawumia's public engagement with the media, during which Captain Smart became involved in a heated public spat. Captain Smart did not hold back, calling out several media personalities, including Paul Adom Otchere, who had attended and praised Dr. Bawumia.

Captain Smart accused Paul of hypocrisy, alleging that he secretly criticises the Nana Addo-Bawumia administration while publicly pretending to support it.

“Paul Adom Otchere, you are the one who told me that if you had known that this is how Nana Addo would have governed Ghana, you wouldn't have let us campaign for him. You said Nana Addo has destroyed Ghana and can't even understand it,” he said.

Captain Smart claimed during his show on Onua TV that Paul privately expressed frustrations about President Nana Addo's governance, including his handling of cabinet reshuffles and lack of communication with national security when travelling.

“Paul, really ... last night you were struggling to make sense,” Captain Smart concluded, directly addressing his rival's performance on television. Paul Adom Otchere is yet to respond to the allegation.

