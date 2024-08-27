ADVERTISEMENT
Captain Smart reveals secret information Paul Adom Otchere shared about Nana Addo

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian broadcaster Captain Smart has fired back at fellow journalist Paul Adom Otchere, intensifying their ongoing feud.

The clash between the two prominent media personalities started when Paul Adom Otchere, during his Good Evening Ghana show, criticised Captain Smart, calling him a disgrace to journalism.

"Chief, where did you learn journalism? How can you talk like that? Let us demonstrate that journalism is an intellectual discourse, not a competition of insults," Paul commented.

Captain Smart accused Paul of hypocrisy, alleging that he secretly criticises the Nana Addo-Bawumia administration while publicly pretending to support it.

“Paul Adom Otchere, you are the one who told me that if you had known that this is how Nana Addo would have governed Ghana, you wouldn't have let us campaign for him. You said Nana Addo has destroyed Ghana and can't even understand it,” he said.

Captain Smart claimed during his show on Onua TV that Paul privately expressed frustrations about President Nana Addo's governance, including his handling of cabinet reshuffles and lack of communication with national security when travelling.

“Paul, really ... last night you were struggling to make sense,” Captain Smart concluded, directly addressing his rival's performance on television. Paul Adom Otchere is yet to respond to the allegation.

Watch the video below and share your thoughts with us.

