Captain Smart’s suspension isn’t new; Piers Morgan suffered similar fate - Afia Schwarzenegger

Captain Smart said his suspension letter signed by the owner of the station Dr Kwaku Oteng directed him to go off air for using harsh words on government officials including President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh.

Ghanaians bashed Dr Kwaku Oteng following Captain Smart’s suspension.

But in Afia Schwarzenegger’s reaction, she described those against Captain Smart’s suspension as ‘clueless’, adding that British broadcast journalist Piers Morgan suffered a similar fate.

“To those of you who don't agree with Captain Smart's suspension, maybe you don't have a DSTv but you should have an internet,” she said in a video she shared on her Instagram page over the weekend.

“You should Google Piers Morgan and check why he left iTV. Piers Morgan was suspended for insulting Meghan Markle,” she claimed. “He quit after he was suspended. This is modern-day broadcasting.”