Cardi B confirms she is pregnant after filing for divorce from Offset

The rapper hinted at the growing distance in a December post, stating, "You know when you just outgrow relationships... I'm tired of protecting people's feelings... I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!"

Business Insider USA

Despite their attempts to reconcile earlier in the year, the couple's efforts proved unsuccessful, widening the emotional gap between them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The separation is described as "amicable," with Cardi B already hiring a divorce lawyer and filing the necessary paperwork. She is reportedly seeking primary custody of their two children: daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2. While there has been speculation about a possible third child, Cardi has not confirmed any pregnancy rumours.

Page Six first reported the news, clarifying that recent rumours of Offset's alleged infidelity were not the cause of the breakup. Offset had denied cheating allegations following public appearances with a woman he reportedly dated in the past.

The insider emphasised that the couple's growing apart was the primary reason for Cardi's decision, underscoring her need to prioritise her well-being and that of her children.

As news of their separation spreads, fans and followers reflect on the ups and downs of Cardi B and Offset's relationship. With primary custody of their children as a priority, Cardi is focusing on moving forward and the next chapter of her life.

In related news, the rapper is pregnant with her third child. She confirmed it publicly today after weeks of rumours. She posted her baby bump photos and wrote: "With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!"

ADVERTISEMENT

"Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!" she concluded.