The Grammy winner was on the red carpet last night with her husband, Offset. In striking a flirting pose together, the Migos rapper raised one of her legs, which exposed what she wouldn’t want the public to see at this time.

The photo has fast gone viral with a lot of bashing as to why she could be that reckless and walk a red carpet without an underwear and not being careful.

Immediately after the show, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper had to explain what exactly happened on the 2019 BMAs red carpet. Cardi went naked in a video in which she tried to show her fans what cameras captured.

According to her, it wasn’t her cookie that showed up as many thought but her butt’s lips. In Cardi’s words, if people are so dying to see such a private part of hers, they could have seen that during her days as a stripper but she’s sorry they can’t see that now.

She also added that the photo has been photoshopped. Watch the video below.