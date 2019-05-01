According to the actress, who keeps fueling her divorce with Olakunle Churchill to be a nasty one, her ex-husband was also cheating on her during their marriage and that shocked her because she knows he was so weak in bed.

Speaking in an interview with Daddy Freeze, a Nigerian media personality, Tonto said she was surprised her then-husband could be having an extramarital affair because he never lasts more than 40 seconds in bed. “he can’t stay inside a woman for than more 40 seconds, my son was the longest sex, 1 minute ” she said.

The mother of one also alleged that Mr Churchill is heavily into cyber fraud and he employs black magic and occultism to sway his victims online.

According to the actress, she realized this when she chanced on him, one midnight, with lit red candles around him and a red cloth wrapped around his waist whilst he was browsing on the internet in solitude.

Hear more from Tonto Dikeh in the full interview below and tell us what think.