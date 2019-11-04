The Grammy award-winning act has been slated to perform at a concert dubbed the "Livespot X Festival (LXF)". An outdoor event which is being put together by Livespot X, the entertainment division of Nigerian media company, Livespot360.

The concert has been scheduled to happen on the 8th of December, at the Accra sports stadium and according to information published on the platform of the organizers, it could cost an individual up to Gh800 to witness to rap star live in action on stage.

However, it could also cost as low as Gh50 for anyone who wants to be at the concert but as usual, the cheaper the ticket, the farther the distance to be closer to where the action is happening. See the screenshot below for the ticket details.