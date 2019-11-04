Livespot X, the entertainment division of Nigerian media company, Livespot360, is set to bring the reigning queen of rap to Africa for the first time for the Livespot X Festival (LXF).

According to the organisers, Cardi B will make her first stop in Lagos, Nigeria on December 7, 2019.

The superstar rapper will be making her second stop in Accra, Ghana on the 8th for day two of the festival.

The rapper and media sensation has three albums under her belt, several awards and three records (“Be Careful”, “Ring” and “Bartier Cardi”) that have gone double-platinum in the space of two years. Talk about an impressive career.

Her music and lifestyle have made her a bonafide celebrity and her fans are sure to be wilding when she arrives Accra. It’s certain that Cardi will thrill her fans with a thrilling performance of back-to-back hits.

LFX 2019, promises an experience like no other. The 1-day event is scheduled to have gates open by 5 pm and sources say it’s set to be the biggest show in Africa this year.