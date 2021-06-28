RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Cardi B is pregnant for Offset after calling off divorce; here's how they announced it (VIDEO)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Cardi B and Offset are expecting a new baby together and we know this because of the 2021 BET Awards.

Cardi B and Offset at BET Awards
Cardi B and Offset at BET Awards

The awards happened last night and whilst Offset was performing with his Migos rap group, his wife, Cardi B, showed up with an exclusive reveal of her new baby bump that came as a surprise to her fans and viewers.

Recommended articles

After the trio finished performing their hit single "Straightenin," Cardi joined the group to perform "Type S--." She appeared on stage in an embroidered Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit with a sheer panel in the abdomen that exposed her burgeoning belly.

In an Instagram post later, the 'WAP' rapper posted a baby bumper photo with the caption "#2" and added love emoji to the post in which she tagged Offset who also used the same caption for a photo from their BET performance.

More is yet to be known about how long Cardi B has been pregnant with the gender of the baby the rap couple is expecting. Their baby will become a younger sibling to Kulture, the first daughter of the couple, who will turn three years soon.

The new pregnancy comes after Cardi B and Offset called off a divorce filed by the former in September 2020.

Cardi B and Offset with Kulture their daughter
Cardi B and Offset with Kulture their daughter Cardi B and Offset with Kulture their daughter Pulse Ghana

According to the 'Bodak Yellow' rapper, she didn’t file for the divorce because Offset cheated, she explained that she only got tired of always arguing with him over certain things.

However, a few weeks after filing for the divorce, she was spotted with her husband when she marked her birthday. Offset gifted her a brand new customized Rolls Royce as her 28th birthday, and they later jammed together at a house party on October 11.

The reunion of the couple saw them kissing with Cardi, 28, later twerking on Offset happily. Their lawyers later confirmed the divorce has been officially called off.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

18-year-old bride dies from heart attack during sex with husband on wedding night

18-year-old bride dies from heart attack during sex with husband on wedding night

Meet the Ghanaian man with 47 wives and over 240 children (video)

Meet the Ghanaian man with 47 wives and over 240 children

Top 7 foods that fight STDs

STDs: Top 7 foods that fight sexually transmitted diseases

From 5 attempts within 17 years to earn Masters, Kafui Dey lands new job as a lecturer

Kafui Dey lands new job as a lecturer