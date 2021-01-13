The middle-aged woman shared the jaw-dropping narration on Nhyira FM’s ‘Ewiase Mu Nsem’ show. According to her, she has seen the missing Ghanaian musician in the marine world working happily as a mechanic.

"He has learnt how to fix cars, he has even bleached his skin," she said and emphasized that Castro is not dead. "He is not dead, he will come, you'll see him because whilst I was there too for one month, people thought I was dead and they were planning my funeral," she told the host.

Speaking about how she got there, she said it was after the death of her master whom she was serving as a maidservant. According to her, her boss gifted her a diamond ring and that was the beginning of all her woes.

In a report by adomfmonline.com, she recounted that "the ring housed a spirit which was the source of her boss’ wealth, which literally meant she was next to perform rituals for the said deity".

Castro went missing with Janet Bandu in 2014

The website reported her to have detailed that due to her Christian background, she declined to perform the ritual and by way of punishment and threat to convince her to do the ritual, she was spiritually transported undersea to serve whilst she was presumed dead in the real world.

Hear more from her in the video below.

In 2014, the “African Girls” hitmaker disappeared with one Janet Bandu at the Ada Estuary while on holiday with footballers, Asamoah and Baffour Gyan

According to multiple media reports, Castro and Miss Janet Bandu were drowned following a jet ski accident at Ada Estuary. While the jet ski involved in the accident was recovered on the same day of their disappearance, their bodies were not found, despite a search by the police. The pair remain missing to date.

Asamoah-Gyan-and-Castro

Since he went missing, a lot of people have been asking what happens next; whether he would be declared dead or remain missing forever without any declaration? Seth F.T. Mireku Jnr., a law student at the Ghana School of Law, tells Pulse.com.gh that Castro and Janet will be legally presumed dead after seven years.

According to him, Section 33 of Ghana's Evidence Act, NRCD 323 stipulates that where a person has not been heard of for seven years despite diligent efforts (whether or not within that period) to find him, he is presumed to be dead.

“Per this statutory provision, Castro and Janet will be legally presumed dead on 6th July 2021 if they are not found via diligent efforts before the said date,” he added.