According to lawyer Maurice Ampaw, he noticed that Castro’s mum was ‘suffering and looked miserable’ when he recently paid her a visit.

He made this revelation during an interview on Onua FM yesterday.

Lawyer Ampaw revealed that he went there purposely to give the woman some money because she was depending on her son and “I can tell you she doesn’t have money for food”.

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw

He stated that “for six years none of the people who went with Castro have made any attempt to visit Castro’s mum to give her some money”.

“We have deserted Castro, Janet Bandu, and the entire family,” he told host of the show.

He expressed disappointment in Castro’s father. According to him, “later Castro’s father was told by a radio station that I, Maurice Ampaw, said he has been bribed by Asamoah Gyan”.

“Castro father called and insulted me. He then started going to Asamoah Gyan and receiving lots of tokens from Asamoah Gyan, I will not say it’s a bribe but the man kept quiet about his son.”

The hiplife musician, born Theophilus Tagoe, and a friend Janet Bandu mysteriously disappeared while on holiday with former Black Stars Skipper Asamoah Gyan at Ada on July 6, 2014.

Effort by a joint rescue team made up of the Marine Division of the Ghana Police Service, local fisher folks and other security forces embarked up to find them failed.

The two have not been seen till now.