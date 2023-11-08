My church has moved from 400 members to just 40 people – Cecilia Marfo sheds tears

In an emotional interview with JoyPrime TV on the Prime Morning show, Cecilia Marfo revealed that she has forgiven those who have negatively impacted her ministry but believes that God will ultimately address the situation.

During the interview, the conversation unfolded as follows:

Rosely Felli: "There was a time when Kennedy Agyapong was criticizing some gospel musicians, and some people said it affected their church. Were you also affected?

Cecilia Marfo: What they have done to me, God will fight for me. I had over 400 church members. If I tell you it's left with 40, would you believe it? Sometimes, when I think about the church I cry, and I know everyone will be held accountable by God.

Roselyn Felli: What Diana did pained you because she was like a sister to you, right?

Cecilia Marfo: When my sister Diana Asamoah invited me to her program, I attended, but God told me to keep quiet because I am not the one to judge. The people who have repented through my songs are more than my church members. I have controlled myself, but the way I think about the church is worrying, and I know God has been good to me. The Bible says we should let things go. It is past, but she is my sister. As believers, we should be wary of certain things that we do."

Diana Asamoah had previously characterized Cecilia Marfo as spiritually immature due to her loud tone when ministering.

She suggested that Cecilia had not yet matured in her faith and that growth would come through guidance and counseling.

