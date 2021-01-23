During Joyce Blessing’s performance at a Thanksgiving Service last night, she was greeted by the shock of her life when Cecilia Marfo, out of the blue, stormed the stage and snatched her microphone.

Cecilia Marfo suddenly started speaking in tongues and claimed that God was using Joyce Blessing for his work but what was left with her is to go back to her marriage.

“My daughter, if you will listen to me go back and take your marriage,” she said. “I called you with love and so you should know the life you have is not yours.”

She continued that God has anointed Joyce Blessing as a ‘queen’, adding that it’s important for her to go back to her husband to make her throne complete.

“I’ve made you a Queen so listen to me and go back to your husband. I’ve sent you already, lady go and take your husband, my spirit is using you,” Cecilia Marfo said while blending it with unexplained tongues which fell on the day of Pentecost.

According to reports, Joyce Blessing and her management were not pleased with what Cecilia Marfo did at the event and that the event organisers issued an unqualified apology to her and her management for the development.

Joyce Blessing and husband cum manager, Dave Joy, went their separate ways just last year over infidelity on both parts.

Several news sources claimed Joyce Blessing cheated on her husband with her gym instructor and her husband, on the other hand, also rumoured to be having an affair with his wife’s publicist.

The two haven’t been seen publicly together after their bitter divorce.

