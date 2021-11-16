Cecilia Marfo's 'fire kɔ wakyi' turns viral TikTok challenge; see best videos so far

In the video above, she was also heard telling 'Fire' - a woman filming her to go back which also added more humour to the viral video.

A sound engineer has use Cecilia Marfo's voice form the video to produce a song which has become an instant. TikTok star, Asantewaa, has created a dance video to the song and it went viral on the app with over 1.2 million views.

Over 5000 videos so far have been created with Asantewaa's sound. Other TikTok stars like Wesley Kese also jumped on the Cecilia Marfo sound to create a video and saw more than 8000 people as well using his sound to create videos.

In total, there are over 11,000 TikTok videos created with the Cecilia Marfo sound making it the hottest trend on the app at the moment as it has become a challenge even people outside Ghana are jumping on.