A video of the Gospel singer went viral a few weeks ago. In the video, Cecilia Marfo whilst in the video was heard singing 'what shall I say' as 'wha sha wa say' and it came off hilarious to many social media users.
Cecilia Marfo's 'fire kɔ wakyi' turns viral TikTok challenge; see best videos so far
Cecilia Marfo's 'fire kɔ wakyi' has become a street anthem and now turning into a global challenge on social media.
In the video above, she was also heard telling 'Fire' - a woman filming her to go back which also added more humour to the viral video.
A sound engineer has use Cecilia Marfo's voice form the video to produce a song which has become an instant. TikTok star, Asantewaa, has created a dance video to the song and it went viral on the app with over 1.2 million views.
Over 5000 videos so far have been created with Asantewaa's sound. Other TikTok stars like Wesley Kese also jumped on the Cecilia Marfo sound to create a video and saw more than 8000 people as well using his sound to create videos.
In total, there are over 11,000 TikTok videos created with the Cecilia Marfo sound making it the hottest trend on the app at the moment as it has become a challenge even people outside Ghana are jumping on.
Check out some of the videos below.
