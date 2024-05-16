Celestine Donkor issues apology for saying Ewe surnames are too heavy (VIDEO)

The conversation, intended to be lighthearted, was met with criticism from viewers and social media users who found the remarks inappropriate and offensive.

In response, Celestine took to Instagram to express her regret over the comments, clarifying that they were made in jest and were not intended to mock the Ewe culture. "It turned out to be a bad joke, to be an expensive joke," she admitted in her post.

She continued, "Who am I? I'm just human. Most of the time we go on these interviews, as much as we have a pure heart and a clear mind, it's not everything we say that we're pleasing to somebody, and so we take it.”

Despite the incident, Celestine affirmed her pride in her Ewe heritage, emphasizing that her cultural identity remains a core part of who she is. “I have proven it over the years in my journey in music that I am a very, very proud Ewe,” she stated, noting that her daughters also carry names from the culture.

The gospel singer expressed her gratitude for the feedback she received, viewing it as a sign of her audience's love and respect. "With love and respect to all of you, I take all the comments in good faith," she concluded.

