Mr Donkor and the 'Manim Nguase' singer both tested positive for the Coronavirus in December 2020. According to him, they have both recovered but he suffered erectile dysfunction after his treatment.

Disclosing this in a Facebook post sighted by pulse.com.gh, Mr Donkor wrote "COVID IS REAL! On 19th December 2020, my wife and I tested positive for COVID. My recovery was faster than expected."

His condition comes to further confirm reports by medical experts that treatment of COVID-19 can cause erectile dysfunction to some patients.

According to Mr Donkor, he did not only struggle to have an erection but he lost appetite for food as well. "Fast forward, about 10days after my recovery I was struggling with appetit and worst of all I had no erection."

Advising the general public to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols, he concluded his message saying that "lease mask-up!".

In the latest update about Ghana's COVID-19 cases, ten more Ghanaians have been reported to have died due to COVID-19 related issues taking the country's death toll from 472 to 482 in less than 24-hours.

According to the Ghana Health Service, some 675 new cases have also been confirmed making the total active cases in Ghana to now stand at 6,938. In total 73,003 cases have so far been confirmed in Ghana ever since the outbreak with 65,583 recoveries.