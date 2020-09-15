The actor tragically passed on August 28 after a four-year battle with colon cancer which he kept private. He died at his Los Angeles his home with his family by his side. New reports show that the actor has been buried near his South Carolina hometown.

According to a report by mirror.co.uk, details on his death certificate, released on Monday, reveals that the 43-year-old was laid to rest six days after his death and his cause of death was listed as multiple organ failure with the underlying cause of colon cancer.

Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick was buried on September 3 at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, South Carolina. The publication states that his final resting place is just 11 miles away from his hometown of Anderson and people of the town hosted a public memorial to celebrate the star’s life a day after he was buried.

Since his death, fans have begged Disney bosses not to recast him as King T’Challa in the next Black Panther movie.