Chance The Rapper and wife announce their divorce after 5 years of marriage

In their Instagram Stories, they wrote, "After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways." They emphasized that this decision was reached amicably and with gratitude for the time spent together.

Their statement highlighted their commitment to prioritizing co-parenting for their daughters Kensli, 7, and Marli, 4, stating, "God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together."

The couple requested privacy and respect during this transition, signing off their note as "Chance & Kirsten."

This announcement follows fans' speculation about marital troubles, sparked almost a year ago when footage surfaced of Chance dancing with another woman at his 30th birthday celebration in Jamaica.

Corley had previously posted a Maya Angelou quote on Instagram about the challenges of growing up, hinting at underlying issues. Chance the Rapper and Corley share a long history, dating back to their childhood.

Chance reminisced about their first encounter in 2003 when he was just 9 years old, at one of his mother's work gatherings. In a series of tweets from March 2019, he fondly recalled the moment he laid eyes on Corley, describing her as "the prettiest girl I ever seen" as she and her friends performed a Destiny's Child song in the room.

