The former E.C chairperson will now host a new show on Gh One TV named ‘Business Compass’. Announcing this new adventure, she wrote “Here we are! Welcome to the Business Compass. We support, encourage and coach small business owners and guide them to achieve their business goals".

Charlotte Osei’s job as Ghana’s Electoral Commissioner ended in 2018 after Nana Addo removed her with her two deputies, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku-Amankwah from office. This was because a committee set up by Chief Justice Sophia A.B Akuffo to investigate allegations of misconduct and incompetence found them guilty.

Nevertheless, Charlotte who is a lawyer by profession has moved on and will now be a TV host. Talking about this new role via a post on social media, she mentioned that “Come and join us on this learning journey as we all grow together. Coming soon on @ghonetv, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram”.

Watch a trailer of her show below.