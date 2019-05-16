According to a report by starrfmonline, K.O.D has been booked as the master of ceremony for the awards night which comes off this Saturday at the Accra International Conference Centre.

“It is no surprise that KOD has been selected to be the host of the special edition, as he has played pivotal roles in the success of the awards scheme over the years, right from its inception in 1999,” the website wrote.

Kwame Okyere Darko, popularly known as K.O.D, is a veteran Ghanaian broadcaster cum a fashion designer with over a decade of experience of being a T.V and Radio personality.

K.O.D has served as an MC to multiple prestigious shows and he is not new to the VGMAs, as he hosted it a number of times before. Speaking about what different he brings the awards night this year, he said: “Ghanaians should expect fabulously fun moments when I get on”.

Talking about his experience of ever contributing to the awards scheme, he said, “Good news is we’re all still around and jointly sharing that stage and our stories from the last 20 years would also enhance the event. I started from being part of the selection committee, first red carpet host, hosted the GMA countdown on TV, industry awards, the main event and now a member of the academy.”