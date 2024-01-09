ADVERTISEMENT
Chef Faila's cook-a-thon is suicidal, she needs sleep - Blakk Rasta

Selorm Tali

Controversial radio personality and musician, Blakk Rasta, has raised concerns about Chef Faila's Guinness World Record longest cooking marathon attempt, which has garnered public attention.

Blakk Rasta
Blakk Rasta expressed worry about the potential health implications of such an extended cooking session, as it deprives the individual of adequate sleep for several days.

He described Chef Faila's cook-a-thon as a 'suicide mission' and cautioned against engaging in marathons that could have negative consequences on one's health.

Chef Faila in the kitchen [CF]
Blakk Rasta shared his apprehensions about the growing trend of various marathons in Ghana, including sex-a-thons, stand-a-thons, and kiss-a-thons. He emphasized the importance of not endorsing activities that could lead to a "suicide mission," particularly those involving extended periods without sleep.

In a video shared by Happyhome TV on their YouTube channel, Blakk Rasta stated, "and for me, losing sleep for more than three days is a suicide mission. I will not support that. I don't know about you. You call it pushing the limit, but I call it a suicide mission. We pray that they do not lose their lives and that they learn a lesson that will help the whole nation.”

Chef Faila's cook-a-thon attempt has surpassed 200 hours and is aiming for a 240-hour cook-a-thon, with the event taking place at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.

