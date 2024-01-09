Chef Faila's cook-a-thon is suicidal, she needs sleep - Blakk Rasta

He described Chef Faila's cook-a-thon as a 'suicide mission' and cautioned against engaging in marathons that could have negative consequences on one's health.

Blakk Rasta shared his apprehensions about the growing trend of various marathons in Ghana, including sex-a-thons, stand-a-thons, and kiss-a-thons. He emphasized the importance of not endorsing activities that could lead to a "suicide mission," particularly those involving extended periods without sleep.

In a video shared by Happyhome TV on their YouTube channel, Blakk Rasta stated, "and for me, losing sleep for more than three days is a suicide mission. I will not support that. I don't know about you. You call it pushing the limit, but I call it a suicide mission. We pray that they do not lose their lives and that they learn a lesson that will help the whole nation.”