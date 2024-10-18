Chiwetalu Agu lists pregnancy and 6 other things to avoid these days

In an Instagram post made on October 17, 2024, Agu stressed the importance of making prudent choices during these tough times.

"Here is a list of things to watch out for, the way things are going in our country today. Number one, try not to fall sick if possible," he advised, emphasising the increasing difficulties of accessing healthcare amid economic instability.

The actor continued, "Number two, make sure your phone is in good shape and ensure your data is active. Number three, make sure you drink plenty of water and healthy food, that is, if there is food to eat."

Humorously, Agu repeatedly listed pregnancy as the top thing to avoid, saying, "Number 4, no give woman belle o, for this hard time. Number 5, avoid cases that would land you in prison. Number 6, observe rule number four, no give woman belle o. Number 7 is always listen to rule number 4, no vibe woman belle o. And finally, which is the most important, pray to God."

The actor's post received equally humorous comments from Instagram users who agreed with his list.

One user wrote, "NO GIVE WOMAN BELLE OOOO... I say make I highlight am for capital letters 😂"

"If you like go and say 'Children will bring financial blessings,' you’ll cry more than the baby. You better think about the future of your kids, if you’re not financially and mentally prepared to have kids, don’t ever bring an innocent child into this world to suffer!!" another person wrote.