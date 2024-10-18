ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Chiwetalu Agu lists pregnancy and 6 other things to avoid these days

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The actor also underscores the importance of hydration and nutrition.

Nollywood veteran Chiwetalu Agu advises Nigerians [LIB]
Nollywood veteran Chiwetalu Agu advises Nigerians [LIB]

Recommended articles

In an Instagram post made on October 17, 2024, Agu stressed the importance of making prudent choices during these tough times.

"Here is a list of things to watch out for, the way things are going in our country today. Number one, try not to fall sick if possible," he advised, emphasising the increasing difficulties of accessing healthcare amid economic instability.

The actor continued, "Number two, make sure your phone is in good shape and ensure your data is active. Number three, make sure you drink plenty of water and healthy food, that is, if there is food to eat."

ADVERTISEMENT

Humorously, Agu repeatedly listed pregnancy as the top thing to avoid, saying, "Number 4, no give woman belle o, for this hard time. Number 5, avoid cases that would land you in prison. Number 6, observe rule number four, no give woman belle o. Number 7 is always listen to rule number 4, no vibe woman belle o. And finally, which is the most important, pray to God."

The actor's post received equally humorous comments from Instagram users who agreed with his list.

One user wrote, "NO GIVE WOMAN BELLE OOOO... I say make I highlight am for capital letters 😂"

"If you like go and say 'Children will bring financial blessings,' you’ll cry more than the baby. You better think about the future of your kids, if you’re not financially and mentally prepared to have kids, don’t ever bring an innocent child into this world to suffer!!" another person wrote.

"No do watin go land you for police station," another person emphasised.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Shatta Wale and Pope Skinny

Pope Skinny reflects on Shatta Wale’s influence and their fallen friendship

Nana Aba Anamoah

Bawumia’s solution to galamsey is the most practical one I’ve heard – Nana Aba

Jackie Appiah

Jackie Appiah and 3 other Ghanaians with luxurious mansions that wow fans

Bishop Salifu Amoako, Founder and General Overseer of Alive Chapel International

5 interesting facts about Salifu Amoako, father of 16-year behind gory accident