Church girls now resorting to 'hookup' to survive - Broda Sammy

During his interview, Broda Sammy remarked, “Some female church members are now engaged in hookups; there is no money.”

Broda-Sammy

He criticised churches that, while encouraging donations, often do not utilise their substantial financial resources to relieve their congregants’ burdens. Instead, he highlighted that these funds could be channelled towards offering real support to those in need.

He also noted that some congregations have existed for over fifty years and own properties that reduce their operational costs, eliminating rent and large overheads.

Brother Sammy

According to him, this financial stability should enable these churches to provide more meaningful assistance. He pointed out, “Some churches have been in existence for more than 50 years. They do not have many expenses because they own most of their property. Some of their members have been selling tomatoes at the markets for years and have been consistently giving their little 1 cedi as offering but are not getting any help.”

Broda Sammy went on to warn that a lack of change in approach could lead to declining church attendance, urging churches to rethink their strategies for community engagement and soul-winning, placing more focus on members’ welfare. He cautioned, “One day, there will be nobody to attend.”

