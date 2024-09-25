Stop dressing like old women; you won't get a husband - Broda Sammy to church girls

Broda Sammy expressed concern that many women in the church dress in a way that hides their figures and makes them appear much older.

Broda-Sammy

He argued that this type of fashion choice, which often includes long, loose dresses and scarves, is unattractive to men looking for a wife.

“You’ll go to the church and see young women tie their hair in a scarf. They wear long dresses that cover them up and make them look shapeless. How will a young man looking for a wife be attracted to something like that? If you dress like an old woman, the young men will keep picking wives from the clubs. The women in these clubs dress to attract,” he said.

He suggested that young women should embrace more appealing styles without sacrificing their values.

Pulse Ghana

Broda Sammy uses Diana Asamoah as an example

He pointed to fellow gospel artiste Diana Asamoah as an example of a Christian woman who manages to dress modestly but still attractively.

