Stop dressing like old women; you won't get a husband - Broda Sammy to church girls

Dorcas Agambila

Gospel musician Broda Sammy has advised young women in churches to be mindful of how they dress, warning that overly modest outfits could harm their chances of finding a suitor.

According to the musician, when young Christian women fail to dress attractively, it pushes men to seek love elsewhere, particularly in clubs.

Broda Sammy expressed concern that many women in the church dress in a way that hides their figures and makes them appear much older.

He argued that this type of fashion choice, which often includes long, loose dresses and scarves, is unattractive to men looking for a wife.

“You’ll go to the church and see young women tie their hair in a scarf. They wear long dresses that cover them up and make them look shapeless. How will a young man looking for a wife be attracted to something like that? If you dress like an old woman, the young men will keep picking wives from the clubs. The women in these clubs dress to attract,” he said.

He suggested that young women should embrace more appealing styles without sacrificing their values.

He pointed to fellow gospel artiste Diana Asamoah as an example of a Christian woman who manages to dress modestly but still attractively.

He said finding a balance between looking good and staying true to Christian principles was vital.

