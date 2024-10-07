ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Churches shouldn’t tag people with tattoos, piercings, rasta as 'ungodly’ - Broda Sammy

Dorcas Agambila

Gospel musician Broda Sammy has stated that churches should stop marginalising young people with "ungodly" lifestyles and instead show them love.

Broda-Sammy
Broda-Sammy

In a recent viral video, Broda Sammy was seen filming a gospel drill music video with "people from the ghetto," sparking discussions on social media.

Recommended articles

Speaking in an interview with Captain Smart, Broda Sammy said that people from the ghetto are often treated with disdain when they attend church because society perceives them as "ungodly."

Broda-Sammy
Broda-Sammy Broda-Sammy Pulse Ghana

“I intentionally visited the ‘ghetto’ because a lot of people think that those from the ghetto don’t have pure hearts. I think it’s time we allow everyone to come to church and stand before God those with tattoos, piercings, etc.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We don’t have to marginalise these boys and girls and prevent them from coming to church,” he said on Onua Maakye on 4th October.

Brother Sammy
Brother Sammy Pulse Ghana

The outspoken gospel musician further argued that men with piercings and tattoos should not be labelled as "ungodly" since, in his view, “it is not a sin.”

Broda Sammy is currently promoting his new single “Ebebam,” which has been a topic of discussion after he filmed the gospel drill music video with "people from the ghetto."

ADVERTISEMENT
Brother Sammy
Brother Sammy Pulse Ghana

Gospel musician Broda Sammy has advised young women in churches to be mindful of how they dress, warning that overly modest outfits could harm their chances of finding a suitor.

According to the musician, when young Christian women fail to dress attractively, it pushes men to seek love elsewhere, particularly in clubs.

Broda Sammy expressed concern that many women in the church dress in a way that hides their figures and makes them appear much older.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Habiba Sinare

'No time, no intimacy!' -Habiba Sinare reveals struggles of marrying footballer

Reggie Zippy announces divorce

Edith Ward: Ex-wife of Reggie Zippy calls him out in explosive interview (WATCH)

Shatta Wale reacts after Cristiano Ronaldo's son massively endorsed his album

Shatta Wale reacts after Cristiano Ronaldo's son massively endorsed his album

Sister Derby and Medikal

Medikal and Fella rubbing their affair in my face was painful - Sister Derby