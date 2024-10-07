Churches shouldn’t tag people with tattoos, piercings, rasta as 'ungodly’ - Broda Sammy

Speaking in an interview with Captain Smart, Broda Sammy said that people from the ghetto are often treated with disdain when they attend church because society perceives them as "ungodly."

Broda-Sammy Pulse Ghana

“I intentionally visited the ‘ghetto’ because a lot of people think that those from the ghetto don’t have pure hearts. I think it’s time we allow everyone to come to church and stand before God those with tattoos, piercings, etc.

“We don’t have to marginalise these boys and girls and prevent them from coming to church,” he said on Onua Maakye on 4th October.

Pulse Ghana

The outspoken gospel musician further argued that men with piercings and tattoos should not be labelled as "ungodly" since, in his view, “it is not a sin.”

Broda Sammy is currently promoting his new single “Ebebam,” which has been a topic of discussion after he filmed the gospel drill music video with "people from the ghetto."

Pulse Ghana

Gospel musician Broda Sammy has advised young women in churches to be mindful of how they dress, warning that overly modest outfits could harm their chances of finding a suitor.

According to the musician, when young Christian women fail to dress attractively, it pushes men to seek love elsewhere, particularly in clubs.