Betting, lotto, and multiple piercings are not sinful - Brother Sammy

He urged people to stop using Christianity as a means to intimidate others while asserting his stance on these issues.

Speaking on United Showbiz on UTV, Brother Sammy stated that he engages in betting regularly, as he sees it is a means to get richer.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

He pointed out that, many people pray for financial breakthroughs but often overlook betting as a legitimate avenue for quick income.

The gospel musician also spoke on what he perceives as hypocrisy among pastors who allow their children to participate in American lotteries while discouraging others from similar practices.

Though he has never staked lotto, Brother Sammy said he wouldn’t preach against it. He argued that he knows a person who has contributed to building churches from his income from betting.

Also addressing societal judgments, Brother Sammy criticised the way individuals with tattoos and piercings are treated in churches.

“Even when boys with tattoos and piercings enter churches, they look at them with judgmental eyes, it’s not fair. They judge Rastafarians but allow women to wear weaves and synthetic hair. We need to be truthful to each other”.

ADVERTISEMENT