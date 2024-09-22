ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Betting, lotto, and multiple piercings are not sinful - Brother Sammy

Sammy Danso Eghan

Ghanaian gospel artist Brother Sammy has stated his views on Christians deeming activities such as betting, eating pork, and getting piercings as sinful.

Brother Sammy
Brother Sammy

According to him, he does not consider those activities as sinful. He stated that finds it confusing as to why Christians tend to tag the nice things in life as sinful.

Recommended articles

He urged people to stop using Christianity as a means to intimidate others while asserting his stance on these issues.

Speaking on United Showbiz on UTV, Brother Sammy stated that he engages in betting regularly, as he sees it is a means to get richer.

Brother Sammy
Brother Sammy Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

He pointed out that, many people pray for financial breakthroughs but often overlook betting as a legitimate avenue for quick income.

The gospel musician also spoke on what he perceives as hypocrisy among pastors who allow their children to participate in American lotteries while discouraging others from similar practices.

Though he has never staked lotto, Brother Sammy said he wouldn’t preach against it. He argued that he knows a person who has contributed to building churches from his income from betting.

Also addressing societal judgments, Brother Sammy criticised the way individuals with tattoos and piercings are treated in churches.

“Even when boys with tattoos and piercings enter churches, they look at them with judgmental eyes, it’s not fair. They judge Rastafarians but allow women to wear weaves and synthetic hair. We need to be truthful to each other”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brother Sammy reiterated that he does not and will never, subscribe to the moral compass which binds society and restricts their free will.

Sammy Danso Eghan

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fameye

My music is no different from Asake's - Fameye addresses fan criticism of his music

Funny Face

Prophet reveals 'wee toffee from friend' caused Funny Face's mental crisis

Actor Albert Odartei Jackson-Davis

Actor Albert Odartei Jackson-Davis reported dead

Guru amplifies bid to win Legon SRC President election

Guru NKZ wins University of Ghana SRC Presidential elections