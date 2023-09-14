Collapse of UNIBANK started collapsing EIB; KOD opens up on conversation with Bola Ray

During an interview on Joy Prime, KOD disclosed that the financial difficulties became unbearable for staff at the media firm following the liquidation of Unibank.

KOD also revealed that at a point, EIB owed its employees nearly six months of salaries, leaving many staff in a precarious situation. Excellence In Broadcasting Network after it was launched, hired laurel of TV and Radio stars but later, they all resigned.

"We were having challenges to take care of things because our cash cow Unibank had been shut down, we went through some very terrible moments. As the president was about to announce the national lockdown during Covid, we had some outstanding funds that had not been paid from our salaries," he said.

KOD added that other workers had to rely on media 'soli' to make ends meet, revealing how he intervened. “Whenever I go the station, I see people standing…and I knew what was happening because I have seen this before so I knew that things were not going too well.

"So, I called my brother Bola Ray and I told him that Kwabena what is going on we have to discuss it and we shouldn’t go through the typical general meeting where HR is going to say the fine things and all the fine Grammar, let us find the key people within the space and have a one-on-one with them, and then they agreed.

“So, I created a WhatsApp page with him, myself, Francis Abban among others, and then we expressed our grievance and he said there was no money at the time to take care of people but I mean I was going to survive to some extent but I was thinking about the people like, the typical, let say your crew here.