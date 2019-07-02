The Ghanaian actor moved on after his divorce with the Nigerian screen goddess and married Bettie Jenifer, in October 2018, who shockingly lost her life to a possible assassination after shot dead in Maryland.

Speaking about the unfortunate situation which has faced her ex-husband, Damilola, during an interview with BBC Pidgin has mentioned that, she has reached out to Chris Attoh to check up on him.

The mother of one added that Chris is the father of her son, therefore, she has no choice than to keep a conversation with him.“ Na ma papa pikin, I get choice? I no get choice I must to holler am” she said.

Talking about their failed marriage, pulse.com.gh, heard her say that “Anything wey happen between us, make we just dey believe say, na so God want make it happen … the person wey don dey your life before, why I no go holla am, I holla am”.