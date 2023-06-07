Converting to Islam has restricted me; I’m suffering - Akuapem Poloo laments

Poloo highlighted that attending the Mosque has significantly influenced her mindset and behavior, making it inconvenient for her to engage in twerking and other wild dances that were part of her previous persona.

This internal conflict between her past and present selves has posed a genuine struggle for her as she seeks to align her actions with her newfound religious beliefs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the challenges, Poloo acknowledged that embracing Islam has opened doors of opportunity for her. She expressed her deep satisfaction in fulfilling her long-time dream of meeting the National Chief Imam, an esteemed figure in the Islamic community. Through her conversion, she had the privilege of engaging with the Chief Imam and experiencing a profound sense of fulfillment.