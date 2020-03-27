Though someone like Shatta Wale said he won’t even do it for free when called, the Ghanaian actress believes influential people should willingly do this even without any government appointment.

Speaking on 3FM, Jackie Appiah, who says the pandemic has stalled her work, including movie premieres, stated that “We all need to educate each other…This is a global thing, it’s not just my industry alone. It’s quite sad…sometimes I use my platform to educate people”.

READ ALSO: Pastor Brian Amoateng to fianlly donate sanitizers, rice and more after backlash

She continued that “I don’t need to wait for government; nobody needs to wait for anybody to call them. I think it is right for an individual to preach to people to talk to people that’s why we have the numbers. God has given us the numbers to educate people…everyone needs to educate people because people don’t understand [what is going on]”.

Jackie Appiah

Jackie emphasized that she does not need money from the government to support the campaign. “I’m doing this already for free right now nobody is paying me. I’m already doing it without being paid,” she said.