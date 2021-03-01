According to report by Adom News, doctor caring for the actor, born Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng requested for the extension in the facility and court granted it.

The doctor in a statement to the court stated that the actor was unfit adding he was still having trouble articulating his thoughts among others.

He added that Funny Face has been put on a strict treatment that required enough rest.

The doctor further pleaded with the court to increase the number of days he should spend in the hospital.

The court presided by Ebenezer Osei Darko approved of Funny Face’s extended stay at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

Funny Face reunited with his wife and children last week at the psychiatric hospital.

On Monday, February 15, 2021, the circuit court ordered the Ghana Police to send Funny Face to Accra Psychiatric Hospital explaining that he does not sound normal.

According to the judge, the comedian is likely to be having a mental crisis and possibly going through depression.