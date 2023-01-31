Court orders Afia Schwarzenegger to pay GHC60,000 instead of a jail sentence

According to a report by GhanaWeb, apart from paying the said amount, she has being barred from social media banter for two years.

The socialite is since being held by the Tema High Court at the moment, and the court has ordered that she be freed after the full amount of the assigned funds has been paid.

The controversial media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger was some few months back charged for contempt of court in her case involving famous Ghanaian politician, Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi.

She was sentenced to a 10-day prison for contempt of court . According to reports, although a branch warrant was issued for the arrest of Afia Schwarzenegger, the media personality never served her sentence.

Her lawyers however, on December 20, 2022, moved a motion on notice for a variation of the sentence.

The Tema Circuit Court also fined Nana Ama McBrown, A Plus, Fadda Dickson and the Management of the United Showbiz program GHC 60, 000 each for contempt.