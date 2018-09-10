Pulse.com.gh logo
Cut him a slack, Samini defends angry Stonebwoy


Shatta Wale Diss Cut him a slack, Samini defends angry Stonebwoy for Shatta Wale diss

According to Samini, ‘his boy’ spoke out of emotions and should be pardoned because he was reacting to a situation which is sensitive.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Reggae dancehall artiste Samini has jumped to the defence of Stonebwoy after he angrily threw shots at Shatta Wale in a live radio interview.

According to the 'Obaa' hitmaker, Stonebwoy should be given a break on his reply to Shatta Wale because he got angry and emotional about his mom who is no more.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM, Samini said ‘his boy’ spoke out of emotions and should be pardoned because he was reacting to a situation which is sensitive.

"In defense of Stonebwoy, because I am a dad to him in the industry, I will say we should cut him some slack because he got angry and emotional about an issue concerning his mum who has passed away,” Samini said.

READ MORE: Stop telling people I killed my mother – Stonebwoy blasts Shatta

When asked about if there is unity in the music industry he said:

“It’s not so unified up there but for the new ones coming up, I see some serious cohesion between them. I see the likes of Kidi, Kuami Eugene, King Promise and the rest under one roof and the kind of vibe that you see amongst these people who are supposed to be competing is priceless.”

Samini is currently billed for African Legends Night which has the legendary Kojo Antwi and Daddy Lumbar on.

Watch video below:

