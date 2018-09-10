Sarkodie shuts down beef with Shatta Wale

news

Musician Sarkodie is not interested in the ongoing beef between him and Shatta Wale if his recent tweet is anything to go by.

The “Pain Killer” hitmaker who has had back and forth with the “Ayoo” hitmaker for the past one week has hinted that he will no longer continue the beef because he has ‘a lot of responsibilities and it gets overwhelming’.

It all started when Shatta Wale went on Hitz FM to reveal that he will charge the BET Award-winning artiste's SarkCess Music label signee, Strongman, for collaborations for failing to shoot a music video for their first collaboration, titled “Dancehall Commando”.

“I am trying to charge Sarkodie for something from Strongman. He told me he will pay. If it’s Strongman from Sarkcess, they will have to pay because that’s how we can keep them on their toes. If he charges me too, I will pay. When you are a man and you fear money, you will never get it…” Shatta said.

“I did a song with him but he didn’t shoot the video but with a Nigerian, he did; what is he talking about,” he queried.

He later went on Facebook live to throw more shots at Sarkodie.

But it seems Sarkodie has given up and couldn't continue due to his many responsibilities.

He indirectly shut down the beef in a tweet, saying (unedited): “Sometimes I feel there's a lot of responsibilities on me and it gets overwhelming so 2 deflect em, I shut down sometimes... Sorry if I trigger some emotions in people around me I will try to better ... just know I got (love) for all”.