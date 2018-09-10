Stop telling people I killed my mother – Stonebwoy

news

The president of the Bhim Nation, Stonebwoy has issued a strict warning to Shatta Wale to desist from spreading false rumours about him.

Reggae dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has for the first time hit hard at his colleague, Shatta Wale. According to 'Baafira' hitmaker, Shatta Wale is telling people he killed his mother.

Speaking in an interview on HitzFM, the 'Bawaasaba' hitmaker has vowed to deal with Shatta the next time the latter spreads false issues concerning his mother’s death.

“You go around saying I killed my mother and you go behind me and say yo killer. Bomboclat. I’m waiting for one person and himself to come and tell me that I killed my mother and it will be beautiful in this Ghana,tell him to fuck off or else,” he stated.

“Go and beg those you have offended because you are nobody but , don’t joke with me cos I’m a vexterati. You cannot diss my mother and go scot free,” he added.

He stated that Shatta would have been beaten during a concert in London but for the timely intervention of Bola Ray.

Watch Video below: