Speaking to the leaked bedroom video which he described as an unfortunate incident during an interview on Okay FM, the rapper denied speculations that the video was leaked by way of a publicity stunt to promote his latest song.

"It just unfortunate, I've been without controversy my whole career. It's always an unfortunate incident that happens to someone in the public eye. I happened and I just had to deal with," he said the video seen by pulse.com.gh

READ ALSO: Delay shows off her wedding rings, plus reports that she has welcomed a baby girl

Asked if his wife wasn't angry over the video, D Black said: " I am not married bro". The 'Oh Vera' rapper, however, refused to speak into details about the video but reiterated it wasn't to intentional to promote any song.

D Black signed by Sony Music

Talking about the song that people it is the reason for the alleged sex tape publicity stunt, he said it was 'pure coincidence' because he released the song 'falaa' last year December and just when he was planning to shoot the video happened.

Nevertheless, D Black says he is not proud of it. Hear more from him in the video below.