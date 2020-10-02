It’s been weeks of speculations surrounding the TV host’s marital status and rumours of her childbirth.

On Wednesday, September 30, she ended all the speculations and rumours with an Instagram post which suggests that she is either married or no more single.

She shared a screenshot of a new ‘family page’ she created with the caption: “Follow my new page @delay_ghana ... will be posting family pictures there.”

Then, on Thursday, she made a ‘bold silent’ statement about her marital status by sharing a photo wearing wedding rings – one for traditional wedding and the other for white wedding.

She captioned the photo on her Instagram page: “Money can’t buy happiness, but poverty can’t buy anything!!!”

That’s not all.

Rumours has it that she has welcomed a baby girl with her mystery husband. Thought Delay has made a comments on that rumours, social media ‘investigators’ have suggested that she is indeed a mother but wants to keep it from the public eye.

Whatever it is, Pulse.com.gh congratulates her.