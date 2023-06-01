Actor Danny Masterson found guilty of rape and could face 30 years in prison

Masterson's prosecutors claimed that between 2001 and 2003, he raped three women in his Hollywood Hills home, including a longtime girlfriend. They informed the jury that he had spiked the women's drinks in order to rape them.

All three women were members of the church at the time, and they claimed he used his status there to evade punishment for many years.

AP reports that a jury of seven women and five men reached the verdict after deliberating for seven days spread over two weeks.

The 12 jury could not reach a verdict on the third count, that alleged Masterson also raped a longtime girlfriend. They voted 8-4 in favour of conviction. The actor famed for his role in That ’70s Show, will be held without bail until he is sentenced.

Masterson’s wife, actor and model Bijou Phillips, broke down to tears when the verdict was read at the Los Angeles courtroom. The court is yet to set a date to sentence the Hollywood actor.

“I am experiencing a complex array of emotions — relief, exhaustion, strength, sadness — knowing that my abuser, Danny Masterson, will face accountability for his criminal behaviour,” one of the women said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the 47-year-old actor declined to comment, but his attorneys will almost certainly appeal.

“We want to express our gratitude to the three women who came forward and bravely shared their experiences,” Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement after the verdict Wednesday.