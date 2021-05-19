'Why didn't you tell me?' Ali in shock as he finds out that Shemina has a child (WATCH)

During an interview by the pair, Shemima disclosed that she has a 6-year-old son and that came as a shock to Ali. "I have one son," she said and Ghanaian blogger, Zion Felix, who interviewed them asked Ali if he knows about it and he replied, "I never know about it".

Shemima then explained that "yes it's because I didn't say on it on stage" and Ali who said he can cope with it emphasized that "but I have a problem with her, she never told me she had a kid" and she replied that "you never asked, you should have asked".

Ali who was still shocked insisted that "at least after picking me on stage, through our vibe you should have told me but you never said anything ... how would I know" then Shemina asked "but me having a child is it a problem?" and he replied, " it is not a problem but you have alerted me".

According to Ali, regardlessly, he would not have lost interest in Shemima if she made it known during the show that she is a mother "because she is a nice lady".