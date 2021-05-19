RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Why didn't you tell me?' Ali in shock as he finds out that Shemina has a child (WATCH)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Ali of Date Rush fame has been left in shock as he has discovered that his date that he met on the show has a child.

Date Rush: Ali in shock as he finds out that Shemina has a child (VIDEO)
Date Rush: Ali in shock as he finds out that Shemina has a child (VIDEO) Date Rush: Ali in shock as he finds out that Shemina has a child (VIDEO) Pulse Ghana

Shemina Hawa Adam, the 26-year-old Ghanaian curvaceous lady, who caused a frenzy online when she appeared on TV3's reality show to look for love, went home with Ali as her date.

Recommended articles

During an interview by the pair, Shemima disclosed that she has a 6-year-old son and that came as a shock to Ali. "I have one son," she said and Ghanaian blogger, Zion Felix, who interviewed them asked Ali if he knows about it and he replied, "I never know about it".

Shemima Adam on Date Rush
Shemima Adam on Date Rush Shemima Adam on Date Rush Pulse Ghana

Shemima then explained that "yes it's because I didn't say on it on stage" and Ali who said he can cope with it emphasized that "but I have a problem with her, she never told me she had a kid" and she replied that "you never asked, you should have asked".

Ali who was still shocked insisted that "at least after picking me on stage, through our vibe you should have told me but you never said anything ... how would I know" then Shemina asked "but me having a child is it a problem?" and he replied, " it is not a problem but you have alerted me".

Shemima Hawa Adam of Date Rush fame
Shemima Hawa Adam of Date Rush fame Shemima Hawa Adam of Date Rush fame Pulse Ghana

According to Ali, regardlessly, he would not have lost interest in Shemima if she made it known during the show that she is a mother "because she is a nice lady".

Hear the couple talk about this in the video below.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

Woman smoking weed

Why do single women find married men attractive for relationships?

Women are willingly trying to date married men. Why? [Credit: Jituwang]

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Black couple.

Ladies! These are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during sex!

When a couple communicates regularly, they tend to understand each other better, and how to please each other to the max. [Credit: Shutterstock]