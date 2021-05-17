Shemina Adam: all you need to know about the curvaceous Date Rush viral sensation (PHOTOS)

A screenshot going viral shows that only 2,400 people watched Nana Addo's address on TV3's Facebook channel whilst over 13,000 people watched Shemina Hawa Adam on the same TV3 platform broadcasting the Date Rush show.

With this much interest of Ghanaians wanting more of Shemima Hawa Adam, pulse.com.gh, being your favourite source of all trending news on social media, is here to present you with what all you have to know about Shemima the viral Date Rush sensation.

Shemima is an entrepreneur and she sells ladies and guys clothes online, According to her, she, however, sells more guys' clothes, shoes and more than ladies' goods.

Her brother describing her on the show says, she is a straightforward person and doesn't sugarcoat words when she is expressing her opinion or confronting someone over an issue.

The self-styled entrepreneur said she is 26 years of age and will turn 27 October this year.

Shemima is currently single because she unknowingly dated a married man and broke up with him after the man's wife walked on them one day at a beach and confronted her.

Miss Hawa who is the 6th born in a family of ten now says due to her experience with the married man she dated, she is now scared of men.

Shemima who is also a video vixen and commercial plus-size model went home with Ali as his date from the reality show as she is looking to find love again.

See more photos of her in the posts below and her viral Date Rush episode.

