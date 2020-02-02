“He doesn’t even know the laws governing the industry” He said of David Dontoh, explaining that he has had conversations with both persons and come to the conclusion that they know next to nothing about the laws governing the industry they are supposed to be leaders in.

David Dontoh was appointed by President Nana Addo as Chairman of the National Film Authority in December of last year and Juliet Asante has been a board member of NAFTI since March of 2018 and is currently its board chairman.

The State of the Ghanaian movie industry has been a topic of discussion in recent years, mainly in regards to its declining sales and patronage, leading many to wonder if there are enough laws to project the industry. According to Ola Michael however, the problem is not the laws, but certain individuals in high positions not implementing them.

Speaking to Jay Foley and Emefa Adeti on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning, he explained that the relevant laws already exist, however, the bodies responsible for implementing them have “gone to sleep”.

