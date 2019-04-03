The Bhim President who has been seen in Jamaica recently was spotted working with popular acts like Beenie Man, Tarrus Riley and Sean Paul’s artiste Chi Ching Ching, leaving his fans excited that he is getting his music to cross borders.

However, moments after the footage of Stonebwoy with the Jamaican acts hit social media, his arch-rival, Shatta Wale shared a tweet saying that featuring artistes does not make one a big star.

“Featuring everyone in the music industry doesn’t make you a big star but makes people get tired of you so quick ..check the statistaks…am waiting for the spelling b ppl too for word corrections [sic],” he tweeted.

This tweet may have attracted David Oscar who also took to the same platform to call out the “My Level” and his fans for always passing comments to belittle Stonebwoy no matter how far he goes.

The defunct comedian then advised Ghanaians to rather get used to Shatta Wale’s “envious” antics whilst labelling 70 per cent of his fans fools.

“Even if @stonebwoyb wins # TheGrammys, @shattawalegh will find a way to belittle it because it won't be him ... we better get used to his envious induced foolishness .. it certainly can't be worse than the nation's economy. No wonder 70percent of his fans are all fools” he wrote.

