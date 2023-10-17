Davido, J Hus and Black Sherif named as headliners for AfroFuture Festival 2023

This year's music concert will be a two-day event that will make its return to El Wak Sports Stadium in Accra, Ghana on Thursday, December 28th and Friday, December 29th.

AfroFuture aims at celebrating Africa's unique culture and the lively work of its many creatives, artists, and entrepreneurs across the continent.

To strengthen its commitment to unify the diaspora, AfroFuture’s 2023 theme is "Black Unification & Pan Africanism," which honours the achievements of Black pioneers throughout the diaspora and highlights their contributions to art, culture, and innovation.

This year's theme will delve into the global connections and shared experiences of African people, including conversations on the history of the Pan-African movement, the role of diaspora in global politics, and the significance of diaspora unity.

To bring this theme to life, the AfroFuture festival grounds will be transformed to encompass several cultural concepts - all created to take a deeper dive into the worlds of art, music, fashion, culture, and food. Each area will bring together a variety of local creatives, culinary professionals, musicians, and artists to create an engaging and unexpected world for festival guests to experience.

"AfroFuture has always been more than just a festival; it’s a full-circle celebration of everything African - our culture, our people, our talents, and serves as a platform for us to appreciate and acknowledge the larger contributions we make in the world,” said Abdul Karim Abdullah, AfroFuture's CEO and Co-Founder.

He continue that "this Detty December, we're back bigger, better, and stronger and we can't wait to give our global supporters an unforgettable experience by beautifully blending the worlds of food, art, fashion, and music.