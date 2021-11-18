Davido names Ghanaian acts to send him money, only Medikal responds with $1K cash gift (WATCH)

"Omo 7 m in 10 minutes keep goin!! I love y'all! AIM NAH 100m I wan clear my rolls Royce from port abeg," he said. His tweets went viral as his colleague Nigerian musicians also started him more money.

He has received cash gifts from the likes Naira Marley, M.I Abaga, Don Jazzy, Poco Lee, Phyno Fino, Fireboy, Rema, Mayor Kun, Perruzi Vibes among others.

In the same excitement, he called on his Ghanaian musician colleagues to do the same to make his day. In the video below, he mentioned Stonebwoy, Medikal, Edem and Darko Vibes to also send cash gifts.

So far, it is only the AMG rapper who has turned to Davido's call and sent him about GH6000. "OBO @davido my birthday na car I want o Face with tears of joy bless u my g".. Medikal becomes the first Ghanaian act to joining the musicians sending Davido money.

The 'Fia' singer acknowledged receipt of Medikal's cash gift when he shared a screenshot of his transaction.