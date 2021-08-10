According to Nelson, Moesha was dating different men and during a video call, she mistakenly saw one of them, who is a Nigerian senator, in a bloody occult act. He adds that what Moesha saw scared her, tormented her mental health forcing her to run God.

Addressing the matter on her show, Dealy said "there was an audio of someone purporting to be Moesha’s brother but it later turned out that it was not true and that he was Moesha’s PA. What shocked and got me perplexed was that he said Moesha was going to suffer".

She continued that "this is someone who from all accounts has been working with Moesha and almost at home with her ... In this world, if God does not take care of you, you’ll bring your enemy into your house. I never met the boy but the person who informed me mentioned this guy’s name as the one spreading it. So he has really sold Moesha but God should have mercy on us".

Delay used the incident to advise her colleagues and viewers that "I blame all of us. Sometimes we meet people and pick them up as relatives, it's good but we should be careful. Your friend can never be your brother. Often we hear stories of people being introduced to drugs, other vices and in all cases, it's friends, not brothers".