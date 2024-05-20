Delay reveals why some personal achievement dreams don’t come true

She emphasized the importance of keeping one's plans private, suggesting that sharing too much can lead to others, intentionally or unintentionally, undermining what could have been a successful outcome.

"Buying a house? Close your mouth. Buying a new car? Close your mouth. Getting married? Close your mouth. Going on a holiday? Close your mouth. Going to do a course? Close your mouth. Got promoted? Close your mouth.

"99% of the time, the reason that our dreams/visions don't come true when they are supposed to, is because we open our mouths too soon to the wrong people at the wrong time," she said.

Pulse Ghana

Delay also reminded her audience that this caution extends to family members, who might also experience hidden envy. She emphasized that sharing projects and successes with people who claim to be friends can lead to jealousy and the potential dismantling of what could have been successful outcomes.

However, Delay reassured her followers that no amount of envy can thwart what God has planned for an individual.

She concluded, "But they can't stop what God has for you!"

