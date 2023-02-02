Despite gifts School of the Deaf GH¢200K cash, others as he marks 61st birthday (WATCH)

As part of the celebration, the Ghanaian 'Rich man' has donated GH¢200,000 cash to the Demonstration School for the Deaf in Mampong.

In a video, Tv and radio show host, Abeiku Santana handed over the cash to Dr Osei Kwame who after handed it over to the authorities of the school.

The cash included other food items for the school.

The kind gesture from the Ghanaian millionaire comes after jetted off from Accra to Mampong in style to mark his 61st birthday.

The business mogul is trending while celebrating his birthday.

The internet has been flooded with videos of the rich man and how the celebration is going.

A video of a long convoy of luxury cars was first captured. Then members of the East Legon Executive club, which Despite is a part of, were captured together with his family and friends singing the 'Happy Birthday' song for him. Clad in white outfits, they sang with so much happiness and Despite stood in their midst beaming with smiles.