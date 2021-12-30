According to the Gospel singer, those are against the E-Levy tax are people who haven’t traveled to Europe that is why they don’t understand the whole concept of paying tax.
Diana Asamoah backs E-Levy tax; says ‘those against it haven’t traveled to Europe before’
Evangelist Diana Asamoah has disclosed that she’s in support of the E-levy tax being introduced by the government.
During an interview with Ghanaian blogger, Zion Felix, she added that taxes play an essential role in a country’s economic development, hence, everyone should asupport the government to implement the E-levy.
“If you go to a country like Italy, the toll is automatic. You will not see anyone there collecting tolls, but you are compelled to pay. You pay 10 Euro on your going and the same on your return. Everything is taxed,” she said.
“In Ghana, it is because some people have not travelled before that is why they speak against tax paying and E-levy. If we were to explain the importance and the need to pay the E-Levy, it would bring great developments. People will get jobs to do, and Ghana would have been so beautiful,” she concluded.
