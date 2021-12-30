RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Diana Asamoah backs E-Levy tax; says ‘those against it haven’t traveled to Europe before’

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Evangelist Diana Asamoah has disclosed that she’s in support of the E-levy tax being introduced by the government.

Diana Asamoah
Diana Asamoah

According to the Gospel singer, those are against the E-Levy tax are people who haven’t traveled to Europe that is why they don’t understand the whole concept of paying tax.

Recommended articles

During an interview with Ghanaian blogger, Zion Felix, she added that taxes play an essential role in a country’s economic development, hence, everyone should asupport the government to implement the E-levy.

If you go to a country like Italy, the toll is automatic. You will not see anyone there collecting tolls, but you are compelled to pay. You pay 10 Euro on your going and the same on your return. Everything is taxed,” she said.

In Ghana, it is because some people have not travelled before that is why they speak against tax paying and E-levy. If we were to explain the importance and the need to pay the E-Levy, it would bring great developments. People will get jobs to do, and Ghana would have been so beautiful,” she concluded.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Stephanie Benson goes naked, says ‘my skin is the best outfit I’ll ever wear’ (PHOTO)

Stephanie Benson

‘Wifey of the Year’ says social media as Fella Makafui twerks for Medikal on stage (VIDEO)

Fella Makafui and Medikal

Dancehall star Beenie Man allegedly arrested by Ghanaian National Security operatives

Stonebwoy and Beenie Man on stage

‘If you win, I’ll resign from music’ – Nigerian artiste challenges Shatta Wale to musical battle

‘If you win, I’ll resign from music’ – Nigerian artiste challenges Shatta Wale to musical battle