According to the female DJ, she is now receiving the luxurious car which she ordered some thirteen months ago. The 2019 Rolls Royce car costs around half a million or more and that has triggered some mixed reaction among fans as many doubt if she could actually afford it.

However, some fans and friends have been congratulating DJ Cuppy on her new asset acquisition until her billionaire father, Femi Otedola popped up online telling his daughter that it’s too early to play April Fools day prank on her fans.

His hilarious comments come to sort of confirm the report of some fans who earlier mentioned that the car actually belongs to the Nigerian Oil and Gas billionaire and his daughter is only flaunting it for some social media fun.

Moral lesson of the story, before you tell a lie on social media make sure people who know you inside out are not on the platform.